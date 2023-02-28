Northern youths hail Buhari’s commitment to credible elections

Mohammed-Lawal also passed a vote of confidence on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its unwavering commitment towards strengthening the integrity of the electoral process.

“Northern Youths Assembly Of Nigeria (NYAN) commends the Federal Government on free, fair, and credible elections and cautions over alleged plot to disrupt democracy by some elements.

”We wish to categorically caution any group or individual plotting to disrupt Nigeria’s democracy by proxy.

”We appreciate Buhari’s firm commitment to free and fair elections and as widely reported,” Mohammed-Lawal said.

The youth leader called on Nigerians to reject those calling for anarchy and violent protests across the nation as the masses had decided in their respective polling units.

He said: “NYAN commends INEC and pass a vote of confidence on its leadership as Nigerians participated responsibly in the democratic process which is rated to be the first-ever transparent election in Nigerian.

“Ours is an organisation of northern youths that thrives in a functional democracy and believes in the unity and progress of Nigeria through democratic means.