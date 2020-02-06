Weeks after the South-West governors launched Operation Amotekun, the Coalition of Northern Groups has unveiled the symbols of "Operation Shege ka Fasa".

Shege ka Fasa, according to the group, is a security outfit that would help tackle kidnapping and banditry in the northern region.

Spokesperson of the group, AbdulAzeez Suleiman, noted that the security outfit would be formally inaugurated in the coming weeks when all necessary legal processes might have been formally adopted and ratified by the northern states’ governors.

He stated that the northern region had struggled with myriad of challenges of dwindling economy, rising poverty and a crippling security situation in the last twelve years.

“If the state governments and other leaders of the region fail to take action to protect the region the way their southern counterparts are doing, CNG is willing to follow through with all the processes of obtaining the required legal backing for the outfit from the relevant federal authorities," Suleiman said at the Arewa House Kaduna on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

“We resolved to formalise this request by writing to the governors through the Northern Governors Forum and to the leaderships of traditional, religious and cultural institutions in the region.

“By this, today we unveil the symbols for the Shege Ka Fasa outfit which would be formally inaugurated in the coming few weeks when all necessary legal processes might have been completed or formally adopted and ratified by the northern state governors,” he added.

Like Amotekun which is represented by a leopard, Shege ka Fasa (meaning 'I dare you') adopted another animal, a lion, as its symbol.

However, unlike the launch of Amotekun which had governors and dignitaries from the South-West region in attendance, there were no prominent persons from the north at the unveiling of the symbol for " Shege ka Fasa".