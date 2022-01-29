Northern youths ask Dangote, Otedola others to join 2023 presidential race

The group said Nigeria needs the managerial acumen and leadership skills of citizens, who are boardroom czars to run the country.

The Arewa Youths stated this in a statement on Friday, January 28, 2022.

In the statement titled “Private Sector Players to Join the 2023 Presidential Race,” the group said it believes Nigeria would flourish under the leadership of successful entrepreneurs and intelligent minds.

The statement reads; “The knowledge and experience an entrepreneur acquires from business exposes him to noting how government affects the private sector, which is the power source of economic growth that propels improvements in living standards of citizens.

“In a country like Nigeria that has great and intelligent minds with positive reputations all over the world, the likes of Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Mrs Ibukun Awosika, Mr Bode Augusto, Mr Segun Agbaje, Mr Fola Adeola, Alhaji Tunde Folawiyo, Mr Atedo Peterside, Mr Kola Adesina, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mr Femi Otedola, Mr Mike Adenuga, Mr Akinwumi Adesina, Mr Herbert Wigwe and Mr Aig Imoukhuede, who are boardroom czars with a vast wealth of knowledge on entrepreneurship, why let Nigeria be run by others who lack such knowledge?

“An entrepreneur that can grow wealth, bear risk in such conditions found in Nigeria surely is suited to better the fortunes of the nation.

“Nigeria will flourish under such a person; our economy will grow as he or she is already an employer of labour and will create employment on a level playing field for businesses to grow.

“We are calling and pleading with the successful private sector players to join the 2023 presidential race, they need to stand up and be counted. Nigeria has given you much, we ask now that you come and be the stewards of our nation, not just your businesses.