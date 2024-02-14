Northern traditional rulers meet over insecurity, rising poverty

During the 6th meeting of the Council at Arewa House on Wednesday, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, said they would explore solutions to alleviate the challenges and advise governors in the region accordingly.

Abubakar, who is the Chairman of the Council, advised the traditional rulers to appraise the situation candidly to find effective solutions to the region’s problems.

He said the meeting with chairmen of the 19 Northern state traditional rulers and FCT, aimed to address concerns of the people, for a better future.

According to him, the outcome of the meeting will be communicated to all governors in the region.

He acknowledged their responsibility as fathers to provide solutions to the various challenges facing the region.

The Sultan, therefore, emphasised the need for honesty in acknowledging all issues, including the lack of regular sources of livelihood leading to insufficient daily meals for the common man.

Abubakar said insecurity and the rising issue of poverty demand immediate attention, stating that things are not okay in Nigeria and the North.

Abubakar added that having a large population of unemployed youth without proper opportunities was hazardous, and as such political leaders must take decisive actions to remedy the situation to ensure peace and stability in the region and Nigeria as a whole.

He said that the meeting should delve into the root causes of the problems, but added that the problems should not be solely attributed to the present government.

The Sultan expressed concern that previous solutions articulated by the traditional rulers were not implemented but said they would continue to discharge their duties to millions of people who believe in the traditional institution.

He also stressed the importance of empowering traditional institutions to function effectively.

On his part, Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State, represented by his Deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, also expressed concern that the Northern region has transformed from a peaceful area and nation’s food basket to an epicentre of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

He said immediate collective action must be taken by governors in the region to strengthen access to education, healthcare and agriculture, and in addressing poverty and unemployment.

He said Northern states must form strong partnerships to revitalise the region’s economy and combat poverty and insecurity.

The Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf-Magaji Bichi, represented by Kaduna State Director of DSS, Abdul Enechi, emphasised the inseparable link between security and development.

He called for collaboration within all institutions to counter any security threat and urged the traditional rulers to monitor activities in their domains and identify informants.