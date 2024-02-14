ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Northern traditional rulers meet over insecurity, rising poverty

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abubakar said insecurity and the rising issue of poverty demand immediate attention, stating that things are not okay in Nigeria and the North.

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]
Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]

Recommended articles

During the 6th meeting of the Council at Arewa House on Wednesday, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, said they would explore solutions to alleviate the challenges and advise governors in the region accordingly.

Abubakar, who is the Chairman of the Council, advised the traditional rulers to appraise the situation candidly to find effective solutions to the region’s problems.

He said the meeting with chairmen of the 19 Northern state traditional rulers and FCT, aimed to address concerns of the people, for a better future.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the outcome of the meeting will be communicated to all governors in the region.

He acknowledged their responsibility as fathers to provide solutions to the various challenges facing the region.

The Sultan, therefore, emphasised the need for honesty in acknowledging all issues, including the lack of regular sources of livelihood leading to insufficient daily meals for the common man.

Abubakar said insecurity and the rising issue of poverty demand immediate attention, stating that things are not okay in Nigeria and the North.

Abubakar added that having a large population of unemployed youth without proper opportunities was hazardous, and as such political leaders must take decisive actions to remedy the situation to ensure peace and stability in the region and Nigeria as a whole.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the meeting should delve into the root causes of the problems, but added that the problems should not be solely attributed to the present government.

The Sultan expressed concern that previous solutions articulated by the traditional rulers were not implemented but said they would continue to discharge their duties to millions of people who believe in the traditional institution.

He also stressed the importance of empowering traditional institutions to function effectively.

On his part, Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State, represented by his Deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, also expressed concern that the Northern region has transformed from a peaceful area and nation’s food basket to an epicentre of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

He said immediate collective action must be taken by governors in the region to strengthen access to education, healthcare and agriculture, and in addressing poverty and unemployment.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Northern states must form strong partnerships to revitalise the region’s economy and combat poverty and insecurity.

The Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf-Magaji Bichi, represented by Kaduna State Director of DSS, Abdul Enechi, emphasised the inseparable link between security and development.

He called for collaboration within all institutions to counter any security threat and urged the traditional rulers to monitor activities in their domains and identify informants.

Bichi said rising prices and lack of availability of food are already causing tension and called on the royal fathers to support the government in developing alternatives to the issues.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court sends 13 alleged killers of Kwara traditional ruler to prison

Court sends 13 alleged killers of Kwara traditional ruler to prison

Northern traditional rulers meet over insecurity, rising poverty

Northern traditional rulers meet over insecurity, rising poverty

FG begins 20,000 Renewed Hope affordable mass housing project in Lagos

FG begins 20,000 Renewed Hope affordable mass housing project in Lagos

NBA urges Tinubu to declare state of emergency on security

NBA urges Tinubu to declare state of emergency on security

Tinubu to inaugurate Lagos Red Line rail project February 29 - Sanwo-Olu

Tinubu to inaugurate Lagos Red Line rail project February 29 - Sanwo-Olu

FG doesn't have money to pay electricity subsidy again - Power Minister

FG doesn't have money to pay electricity subsidy again - Power Minister

EFCC arrests 14 FUTA undergraduates, 19 others over alleged internet fraud

EFCC arrests 14 FUTA undergraduates, 19 others over alleged internet fraud

LASTMA unveils Ticket Alert to track traffic offenders

LASTMA unveils Ticket Alert to track traffic offenders

Troops uncover illegal weapon factory in Plateau, arrest suspect

Troops uncover illegal weapon factory in Plateau, arrest suspect

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian Court. [ThisDay]

Court orders FG to fix prices of goods, petroleum products within 7 days

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

Dr Nonye Soludo [DAILY TIMES Nigeria]

Giving kids out as house helps is selling them to slavery, danger - Soludo's wife urges parents

Tinubu launches groundbreaking for 3,112 housing units in Abuja, to tackle housing deficit [NAN]

Nigerians deserve decent, affordable housing - Tinubu initiates housing project in Abuja