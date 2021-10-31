RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Northern states owe NECO N2.8bn exam fees

Zamfara, Adamawa, Kano, Gombe, Borno and Niger State governments are owing NECO N1.8bn.

The National Examinations Council (NECO). [howtotechnaija]

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has cried out that some northern state governments are owing it examination fees of N2.8bn.

The council’s Registrar and Chief Executive, Dantani Wushishi disclosed this while speaking in Minna on Saturday, October 31, 2021.

Wushishi said despite the debt, the exam body did not withhold results of defaulting states.

He added that the council was already engaging the affected states towards resolving the matter.

“State Governments offer to pay examination fees for candidates from their states but when it comes to the actual payment, they don’t do it, and that has strapped NECO.

“Zamfara, Adamawa, Kano, Gombe, Borno and Niger State governments as owing the examination body N1.8 billion debt for the students they registered in 2019”, he said.

He, however, appealed to Northern states Governor’s to settle their debts, saying the exam body use the money to pay staff, who participated in examination exercise as well as purchasing of materials for smooth conduct of the examination.

