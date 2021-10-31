Northern states owe NECO N2.8bn exam fees

The council’s Registrar and Chief Executive, Dantani Wushishi disclosed this while speaking in Minna on Saturday, October 31, 2021.

Wushishi said despite the debt, the exam body did not withhold results of defaulting states.

He added that the council was already engaging the affected states towards resolving the matter.

“State Governments offer to pay examination fees for candidates from their states but when it comes to the actual payment, they don’t do it, and that has strapped NECO.

“Zamfara, Adamawa, Kano, Gombe, Borno and Niger State governments as owing the examination body N1.8 billion debt for the students they registered in 2019”, he said.