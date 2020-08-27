86% of drug cases in Nigeria in 2019 were recorded in the northern region, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The agency's Drug Seizure and Arrest Statistics report published on Thursday, August 27, 2020 showed that a total of 621,035.46 drug cases were recorded across the country last year.

The highest number of cases were recorded in the north central region with 517,711.69, followed by the south west with 4,744.13 cases, the south south with 28,885.85 cases, and the south east with 13,234.48 cases.

The north west and the north east regions recorded 11,968.50 and 4,490.81 cases respectively, according to the statistics compiled through verified and validated data from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Statistics of drug cases by geo-political zones in Nigeria in 2018 and 2019 [NBS]

The NBS said a total of 612,547.89 kilograms of narcotics were seized in 2019, 274.22% more than the 163,684.44 kilograms seized in 2018.

502604.600 kilograms, 82% of the total haul, were seized in north central state Kwara alone.

Despite the significant increase in the number of cases and drug seizures, the 9,479 suspects arrested in 2019 was a number marginally lower than the 9,779 arrested in 2018.

Of those arrested, 9,418 suspects were prosecuted, and 1,120 were convicted in 2019, both figures lower than the 9,779 prosecuted and 1,220 convicted in 2018.

397 counselling cases were reported in 2019, also lower than the 730 reported in 2018.

The arrests and drug seizures include those made at airports, seaports and border posts (image used for illustration) [The Nigerian Voice]

The rise in drug cases in Nigeria has worried authorities for years as more young people have been drawn to the growing culture of substance abuse.

NDLEA chairman, Mohammed Mustapha Abdalla, last week said the target of illicit trafficked drugs was fast expanding beyond young men to now include teenage girls, young women, and old married women.

"We can no longer remain indifferent to the problems and refuse to take responsibility in an effort to control drugs.

"We must come to terms that drugs issue is a shared responsibility for all in the society.

"Government at all levels, community and religious leaders, parents, social workers, the media, youth organisations and policy makers should see it as a point of duty to come together and identify with our office efforts of combating drug abuse," he said.

The NDLEA boss said drug tests may have to be included in premarital screenings, as an extension of the proposed Drugs Integrity Test Policy in the public service.