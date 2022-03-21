Northern group backs Emefiele’s presidency bid, canvasses for Southern support

The announcement was made through the group’s spokesperson, Aliyu Muhammad Sani who was speaking from Jalingo, Taraba state on Thursday, 17th March 2022.

In his address, Sani commended Emefiele’s exploits in his position as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, highlighting the beneficial effects of his tenure at the apex bank on the agricultural sector in the country, especially in the Northern parts of Nigeria.

The group said Emefiele’s experience as a technocrat who has gotten involved in the processes of the country would help him be more effective in improving Nigeria’s economic plight that has suffered as a result of the pandemic among other factors recently.

Sani said, “ In order for Nigerians to once again co-exist as one, let’s bring on board a man who is a master in the economy, a revolutionist in agriculture, servant of the people, the voice of the voiceless and hope of the downtrodden.

“This person is no other than Dr Godwin Emefiele who is a statesman in national affairs, a figure with full knowledge of international trade, national interest before personal interest and a person who believes in the oneness, unity and brotherhood of this country.

“The country has suffered on many fronts in the hands of politicians and it is time for a technocrat to come on board.”