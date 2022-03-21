The Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum has backed the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele’s presidency, saying he has the support of the Northern Nigerian youths for his perceived ambition.
Northern group backs Emefiele’s presidency bid, canvasses for Southern support
The Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum hopes that securing Southern support will be crucial to secure presidency bid
The announcement was made through the group’s spokesperson, Aliyu Muhammad Sani who was speaking from Jalingo, Taraba state on Thursday, 17th March 2022.
In his address, Sani commended Emefiele’s exploits in his position as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, highlighting the beneficial effects of his tenure at the apex bank on the agricultural sector in the country, especially in the Northern parts of Nigeria.
The group said Emefiele’s experience as a technocrat who has gotten involved in the processes of the country would help him be more effective in improving Nigeria’s economic plight that has suffered as a result of the pandemic among other factors recently.
Sani said, “ In order for Nigerians to once again co-exist as one, let’s bring on board a man who is a master in the economy, a revolutionist in agriculture, servant of the people, the voice of the voiceless and hope of the downtrodden.
“This person is no other than Dr Godwin Emefiele who is a statesman in national affairs, a figure with full knowledge of international trade, national interest before personal interest and a person who believes in the oneness, unity and brotherhood of this country.
“The country has suffered on many fronts in the hands of politicians and it is time for a technocrat to come on board.”
He, however, implored the Southern divide of the country to back Emefiele’s campaign in order to bring the dividends of democracy that his government promises to a united Nigeria which needs to speak as one to demand for an Emefiele presidency.
