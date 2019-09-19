Northern Governors Wives Forum (NGWF), says it will establish Social Rehabilitation Centres across the nineteen northern states of the country to cater for youths who were addicted to drugs.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the Forum’s quarterly meeting held in Minna on Thursday, and released to newsmen.

The communique, which was signed by the Chairperson of the Forum and Wife of Niger Governor, Dr Amina Bello, stated that the forum also agreed to support their husbands by promoting government policies and programmes.

Aside drug education and gender based violence advocacy, she said the forum was also addressing issues of health and economic empowerment through different skills acquisition programmes.

The chairperson disclosed that the forum had trained women and youths in various skills in some northern states to make them self-reliant.

Northern governors wives to establish 19 social rehabilitation centres [Nairaland]

She added that they would also support their husbands in addressing the insecurity challenges in their various states so as to ensure safety of children and families.

“We will support them through advocacy and sensitisation to women on how they can safeguard themselves and their children because most of these violence are targeted at children and women,” she added.

According to the communique, the forum has constituted a committee for the establishment of its permanent secretariat.

“This is aimed at ensuring that the forum sustain itself and get necessary recognition to enable it hold its activities that is befitting as governors wives.”