Northern governors sing Buhari's praises on railway development

The Director of Press and Public Affairs of the Forum, Dr Makut Macham, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

Lalong lauded Buhari, who performed the ceremony, for his commitment to transforming Nigeria’s economy, through efforts to revamping rail transportation.

He said that the gesture would facilitate ease of doing business through accessible means of transporting people and goods across the country.

The governor pointed out that the Kaduna-Kano segment of the railway line was crucial to the development of Nigeria, particularly the Northern Region with its large population and a hub of economic activities.

He said the vision of reconnecting all parts of the country by rail was a great legacy for the Buhari administration, which must be supported by all Nigerians.