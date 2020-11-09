Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau and Chairman of the forum, in a condolence message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Monday in Jos, described Kwara’s death as painful.

He said that Kwara was an outstanding hunter and crime fighter, who devoted his talent, gift and energy in the fight against crime in various parts of the country.

He said that his exploits against bandits, armed robbers and terrorists particularly in the Northern states, assisted greatly towards addressing security challenges in the country.

The chairman said that the deceased assisted law enforcement agents in apprehending criminals, many of whom were successfully prosecuted, saying that his services would be greatly missed.

He commiserated with the family of Kwara and people of Bauchi state, urging them to take solace in his achievements.

Lalong prayed to God to grant him eternal rest, saying his legacies in the history of crime fighting in Nigeria would always be remembered.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kwara died on Nov.6 after a brief illness.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also expressed sadness over the loss of the daredevil hunter and a legend.