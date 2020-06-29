The chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Monday in Jos, described the death of Justice Ajanah as a great loss to his immediate family, the people of Kogi State, the Judiciary and nation at large.

He condoled with his immediate family and the people of Kogi State, urging them to take solace in the legacy he left behind.

“Justice Nasiru Ajanah served the nation with integrity and honesty as he administered justice without fear or favour.

”As a life bencher, a member of the Presidential Implementation Committee on Financial Autonomy of State Judiciary and State Legislature, he left behind a legacy of hardwork and commitment.

”This will continue to inspire the younger generation particularly in the judiciary where he spent most of his years,” he said.

He prayed for God to grant the deceased eternal rest and comfort the family at this difficult moment.

Late paramount ruler of the Bachama Kingdom, Homun Honest Stephen. [fombinatimes]

Similarly, the forum has expressed shock over the death of the paramount ruler of the Bachama Kingdom, Homun Honest Stephen who died on Sunday at the age of 66.

Lalong in a message, consoled the family of the late monarch; people and Government of Adamawa State; and the Bwaytie nation over the sad development.

He described the late monarch as a unifying factor who worked for the peace, stability and development to his kingdom, Adamawa State and the nation at large.

The chairman recalled the years of service of the late monarch in the Nigerian Army where he worked in different parts of the country and in various capacities to ensure that Nigeria’s territorial integrity was defended.

He urged the people of Bachama Kingdom to be consoled by the good legacies he left behind and the development efforts he attracted to his community.