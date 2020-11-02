The closed door meeting, holding at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, is also being attended by Senate President Ahmad Lawal and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others at meeting include Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, that of FCT, Mohammed Bello, as well as other top government officials.

Northern governors, IGP, traditional rulers, others meet in Kaduna

Among the traditional rulers at the meeting are the Emirs of Hadejia, Katsina, Kano, Gombe, Gummi, Kaltungo, Gwandu, Bauchi, Zazzau, and the Etsu Nupe as well as Gbong Gwom Jos, among others.

The agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, but sources said it would discuss the current security and development challenges in the region.