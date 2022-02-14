Northern governors forum mourn grandson of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Danbaba

The Chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong commiserated with the family, the Sokoto caliphate and the northern region in a message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham on Sunday in Jos .

The forum described the Magajin Garin Sokoto as a highly respected traditional leader who walked in the footsteps of his grandfather, and used his influence to serve his people and facilitated opportunities for them.

The forum eulogised Danbaba for his devotion to the service of his people through humility, hard work, generosity and forthrightness, adding that his death was a loss to the nation at large. .

“As an influential title holder in the Sokoto Caliphate, the deceased carried himself with dignity and candour, working with other leaders within the North and other parts of the country to find solutions to the many challenges of the nation.

“His role in reviving agriculture particularly rice farming has been widely acknowledged.”