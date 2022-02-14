RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Northern governors forum mourn grandson of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Danbaba

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Northern Governors Forum has expressed sadness over the demise of Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alh. Hassan Danbaba, grandson of late Premier of the Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

Northern governors forum mourn grandson of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Danbaba (DailyTrust)
Northern governors forum mourn grandson of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Danbaba (DailyTrust)

Danbaba died on Saturday in Kaduna .

Recommended articles

The Chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong commiserated with the family, the Sokoto caliphate and the northern region in a message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham on Sunday in Jos .

The forum described the Magajin Garin Sokoto as a highly respected traditional leader who walked in the footsteps of his grandfather, and used his influence to serve his people and facilitated opportunities for them.

The forum eulogised Danbaba for his devotion to the service of his people through humility, hard work, generosity and forthrightness, adding that his death was a loss to the nation at large. .

“As an influential title holder in the Sokoto Caliphate, the deceased carried himself with dignity and candour, working with other leaders within the North and other parts of the country to find solutions to the many challenges of the nation.

“His role in reviving agriculture particularly rice farming has been widely acknowledged.”

The chairman also conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the forum to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Sa’ad Abubakar III, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, and the government and people of Sokoto state.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Northern governors forum mourn grandson of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Danbaba

Northern governors forum mourn grandson of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Danbaba

Sen. Adeola donates 8 patrol vehicles, 10 ambulances to Lagos West

Sen. Adeola donates 8 patrol vehicles, 10 ambulances to Lagos West

Sanwo-Olu deserves re-election, says Senate president

Sanwo-Olu deserves re-election, says Senate president

ASUU declares one-month warning strike

ASUU declares one-month warning strike

ASUU to announce decision on strike today

ASUU to announce decision on strike today

2023 Presidency: Tinubu pivots succession, insists his ambition is not to irk Buhari

2023 Presidency: Tinubu pivots succession, insists his ambition is not to irk Buhari

OSUN APC: Reuniting factions must be done with caution – Famoodun

OSUN APC: Reuniting factions must be done with caution – Famoodun

2023: Buhari, APC afraid of electronic transmission of results - Wike

2023: Buhari, APC afraid of electronic transmission of results - Wike

Reps member tackles Buni-led APC over plan to exclude lawmakers from convention

Reps member tackles Buni-led APC over plan to exclude lawmakers from convention

Trending

Hushpuppi: Malami says FG, US are discussing extradition of Abba Kyari

Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi (BBC)

Benin Republic extends Igboho’s detention by 6 months after Yoruba group vowed to free him

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Insecurity: I have written my will, I’m not afraid of anybody — Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State (Premium Times)

Customs intercepts pangolin scales, elephant tusks worth N3.1bn in Lagos

Customs intercepts pangolin scales, elephant tusks worth N3.1bn in Lagos.