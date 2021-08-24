RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Northern Governors describe Sultan as an inspiring leader

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Northern Governors Forum on Tuesday described the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, as an inspiring leader who has continued to promote national unity, peace and security in Nigeria.

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]
Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]

The Chairman of Forum Gov. Simon Lalong in a congratulatory message on the Sultan’s 65th birthday, in Jos, described Abubakar III as a peace advocate who has offered valuable counsel to the Governments at all levels.

Recommended articles

”The Sultan remains a respectable leader who is always on the side of truth, and embraces justice for all people irrespective of their religious, ethnic, political or economic backgrounds,” he said.

Lalong urged Abubakar III to continue to offer his wise counsel to the nation, particularly to the Northern Governors who hold him in high esteem as a worthy partner for the emancipation of the region from many of its challenges.

He wished him many more years of good health, peace of mind and God’s protection.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops rescue 15 kidnapped commuters in Kaduna

Northern Governors describe Sultan as an inspiring leader

Gov Obaseki begs Army to establish base in kidnap-prone areas in Edo

FG’s new plan to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty – Minister

Flood kills 3, destroys 2062 houses, 6000 farmlands in Bauchi

PIA: Senate President dismisses allegation of $10m bribe

Nigeria’s current food system weak, vulnerable to shocks - Agric Minister

Banditry: Gov Matawalle holds 7-hour emergency security meeting

Kebbi Gov approves N5m relief assistance to students trapped at UniJos