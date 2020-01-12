The Forum lauded Lawan for his immense contributions to the nation’s political development.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, congratulated Lawan in a message made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos.

The statement was issued by Dr Makut Macham, Director of Press and Public Relations to the governor.

Lalong commended the senate president for his contributions to politics through his many years of service in the legislative arm.

The forum wished Lawan good health and God’s favour in the years ahead.

“You are one of the shining examples of the North as you have lived a life of patriotism and dedication.

“Promoting values of unity, peace and progress in your approach to crucial national issues, particularly in the legislature.

“We are happy that you are leading the National Assembly with dignity, commitment and integrity putting national interests above all other considerations,” the group said.

It expressed optimism that Lawan’s leadership in the ninth Senate would provide the much needed win-win synergy, necessary for a harmonious relationship with the Executive and the Judiciary.

It said the gesture would fast track the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

The chairman assured the Senate President of the continuous support of the Northern Governors’ Forum and the people of the region.

The support, Lalong said, would help the Senate President to provide the needed legislations by the legislative arm to ease the lives of Nigerians and fast track development.