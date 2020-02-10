Tsav told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Makurdi that the statement was not a “unanimous decision of entire NEF membership.”

According to him, members of the board of trustee were not invited for the meeting where the decision was taken.

NAN reports that the Prof. Ango Abdullahi-led NEF on Sunday said that the Buhari’s administration has failed to tackle insecurity and improve the economy.

Tsav, however, said the verdict was one sided and not a unanimous decision.

According to him, he has not received any invitation for the NEF meetings for a very long time, adding that the last meeting he attended was when Paul Unongo was removed as NEF Chairman.

His words: “I am a member of the Board of Trustees of NEF, but for a very long time now, I have not been invited to NEF meetings.

“The last meeting I attended was when Wantaregh Paul I. Unongu was removed as NEF Chairman. I don’t know if the situation applies to me alone or to all other Board of Trustees members.

“The decision to discredit President Buhari may be one sided and may not be a unanimous decision of entire NEF membership.

“All decision making by NEF should involve all Board of Trustees members. It should be all inclusive.”