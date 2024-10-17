Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity

Chairman of the group in the Northwest, Alhaji Mustafa Dutsinma, in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna, praised Tinubu’s new strategy, dubbed “Fansan Yamma,” which has recorded significant positive results in the region.

According to Dutsinma, President Tinubu’s aggressive approach to tackling insecurity, particularly his decision to use military force to crush bandits in their hideouts without mercy, has shown promising results.

He expressed confidence in Tinubu’s ability to tackle the issue head-on, citing the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle’s recent visit to the epicentre of banditry in Sokoto State as a testament to his bravery and commitment.

”Matawalle’s visit to the eastern part of Sokoto State has reduced banditry in the zone,”.

The chairman described the visit as a “major achievement” toward sustaining President Tinubu’s fight against insecurity.

“We are convinced with greater joy that the federal government is ready to approach the issue of insecurity aggressively, taking the bull by the horns to destroy bandits’ enclaves, reaching them in their own places without mercy,” he stated.

He urged northern governors, especially those in the Northwest, to collaborate with the federal government to achieve lasting success in the fight against banditry.

Dutsinma specifically praised Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto for bringing federal might to bear against the challenges.

He also commended the efforts of the Chief of Defence Staff, and gallant soldiers for their sacrifices in bringing peace and security to areas of the north previously uninhabitable due to insecurity.