ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity

News Agency Of Nigeria

He urged northern governors, especially those in the Northwest, to collaborate with the federal government to achieve lasting success in the fight against banditry.

Tinubu and Matawalle [The Spectacles]
Tinubu and Matawalle [The Spectacles]

Recommended articles

Chairman of the group in the Northwest, Alhaji Mustafa Dutsinma, in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna, praised Tinubu’s new strategy, dubbed “Fansan Yamma,” which has recorded significant positive results in the region.

According to Dutsinma, President Tinubu’s aggressive approach to tackling insecurity, particularly his decision to use military force to crush bandits in their hideouts without mercy, has shown promising results.

He expressed confidence in Tinubu’s ability to tackle the issue head-on, citing the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle’s recent visit to the epicentre of banditry in Sokoto State as a testament to his bravery and commitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Matawalle’s visit to the eastern part of Sokoto State has reduced banditry in the zone,”.

The chairman described the visit as a “major achievement” toward sustaining President Tinubu’s fight against insecurity.

“We are convinced with greater joy that the federal government is ready to approach the issue of insecurity aggressively, taking the bull by the horns to destroy bandits’ enclaves, reaching them in their own places without mercy,” he stated.

He urged northern governors, especially those in the Northwest, to collaborate with the federal government to achieve lasting success in the fight against banditry.

Dutsinma specifically praised Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto for bringing federal might to bear against the challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also commended the efforts of the Chief of Defence Staff, and gallant soldiers for their sacrifices in bringing peace and security to areas of the north previously uninhabitable due to insecurity.

Dutsinma urged Tinubu to extend the gesture of an on-the-spot visit of the Minister of State for Defence and his military commanders to other neighbouring states in the region to boost the morale of the military.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ojukwus' widow says only Kanu's release can restore security to South-East

Ojukwus' widow says only Kanu's release can restore security to South-East

Okowa wasn't detained by EFCC - Delta group

Okowa wasn't detained by EFCC - Delta group

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors

Wike, 27 Rivers lawmakers not members of our party – APC Chairman

Wike, 27 Rivers lawmakers not members of our party – APC Chairman

NCDC warns of rising cholera, lassa fever, marburg threats

NCDC warns of rising cholera, lassa fever, marburg threats

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity

Don't reverse current reforms to avoid doom - World Bank warns FG

Don't reverse current reforms to avoid doom - World Bank warns FG

CNG vehicle that exploded in Edo 'illegally modified' - Presidency

CNG vehicle that exploded in Edo 'illegally modified' - Presidency

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Prof. Abdullahi Saleh as Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) [The Will]

New national anthem will deepen national identity, unity – NOA boss

70 Kirikiri inmates give life to Christ, pledge to be of good character

70 Kirikiri inmates give life to Christ, pledge to be of good character