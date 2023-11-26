North-East governors resolve to boost small scale irrigation farming

Governor Babagana Zulum, the Chairman of the forum, said this at the opening of the ninth meeting of the NEGF in Yola on Saturday.

He said that agriculture is the mainstay of the economy and livelihood in the region that needed bolstering.

Zulum also expressed the need to engage critical stakeholders to assist in an industrial development programme that would encourage the development of local resources in the region.

He also expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his determination to bring peace and security to the region and country at large.

According to him, the region is faced with different challenges in protecting lives and property, poverty and unemployment, among other challenges too enormous to handle individually.

“We should be more committed to creating wealth for our people with a view of expanding sources of income and wealth creation to reduce the rate of unemployment by looking at various options by engaging the youth.

“This I sincerely hope that with the support of the federal government, we should overcome these challenges,” he said.

Host Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa said the forum has placed the region on a pedestal for sustainable development.

