News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market, situated along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, was engulfed in crisis on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said that the crisis erupted in the market on the heels of wild jubilation that greeted the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The traders defied the usual Thursday morning sanitation in the market and opened for business, following the return of peace in the area.

Mr Tade Ogundipe, a produce distributor, said they had to open their sheds on Thursday to be able to offload their consignment and avoid being surcharged by trailer owners.

Ogundipe said that the trailers that brought beans to the market on Wednesday could not offload their consignment because of the crisis.

Also, Mrs Beatrice Ayuba, regretted that the jubilation, which started mildly within the market by most commercial motorcycle operators, was hijacked by hooligans.

The thugs among them used the opportunity to rob people of their valuables and later extended the attack to nearby communities, Ayuba said.

Meanwhile, the army operatives drafted to quell the crisis at the instance of the leadership of the market, had returned to their base, following the return of normalcy.

NAN reports that traders and customers were seen transacting their businesses in a peaceful atmosphere.

A reliable source at the Police Command in Lagos confirmed that 37 persons were arrested in connection with the crisis.