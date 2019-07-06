NPA spokesman Adams Jatto confirmed the resumption of port activities in a statement on Saturday.

Jatto said that the NPA management “regretted all inconveniences the strike might have caused port users and other stakeholders”.

He gave an assurance of continued industrial peace and harmony in the maritime sector.

The spokesman also assured port users that the issues that led to the strike would be resolved as soon as possible in the national interest and to further enhance NPA’s mandate to deliver efficient services for customer satisfaction