Mr Laolu Akande, Osinbajo’s spokesman, said this on Monday in Abuja in a statement.

He said Osinbajo would attend the summit in pursuit of the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), especially regarding mobilisation of foreign investment.

Akande said that the summit, scheduled for Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, was being organised to give particular prominence to trade and investment ties between Africa and the Nordic countries– Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

He also said that the summit would attract the largest Nordic companies doing business or interested in doing business in Nigeria.

This, he said, was with interests in agriculture, light manufacturing, transportation, digital technology and entertainment, oil and gas, and renewable energy.

The spokesman said that Osinbajo would specifically, among other critical issues, speak on the strides made by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in improving the economy and human capital development.

Akande said that the vice president would also headline a specific Nigeria-focused investment roundtable.

He said that the roundtable was expected to lead to increased trade and investment into Nigeria by building confidence about business prospects in the country and its role as an economic gateway into Africa.

“There will also be a high-level plenary session at the summit to be attended by Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Deputy President of South Africa, David Mabuza, and other global business and government leaders.

“That plenary session would be moderated by Financial Times editor David Pilling.

“Also, while in Oslo, the vice president would hold a bilateral meeting with the prime minister to discuss issues of mutual interest to both countries.

“These include, bilateral cooperation, especially trade and private sector investments, as well as regional and multilateral issues of mutual concern.

“In extending its invitation to the vice president, the Norwegian government noted that Nigeria’s participation in the summit would contribute considerably to its success, as the country that plays crucial regional leadership role and has the largest economy in Africa,” he said.

The aide said that Osinbajo, who had earlier attended the extraordinary Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa, would depart Abuja for Oslo on Monday and expected back on Thursday.