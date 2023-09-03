None of my ministers can approve over ₦25m without my consent, Obasanjo

You'd recall that Obasanjo had two separate stints as the leader of the most populous black nation, first as a Military Head of State between 1975 and 1979 and later as a democratically elected president for two terms between 1999 and 2007.

Meanwhile, commenting on an ongoing legal dispute between the Federal Government and Sunrise Power and Transmission Ltd in respect of the Mambilla Hydropower Project contract worth $6 billion, Obasanjo challenged a former minister of power and steel, Olu Agunloye, to state where he got the approval to award such a contract in 2003.

Sunrise Power dragged Nigeria before the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Paris, France, over an alleged breach of contract by the federal government.

In the first arbitration, the company demanded a $2.3 billion compensation over claims that it had spent millions of dollars on financial and legal consultations before the Federal Government reneged.

The company subsequently asked for a $400 million settlement being the terms of the agreement it entered with the federal government in 2020 to end the arbitration

But, reacting to the developments over the weekend, the former President told TheCable, “When I was president, no minister had the power to approve more than ₦25 million without express presidential consent.

“It was impossible for Agunloye to commit my government to a $6 billion project without my permission and I did not give him any permission.