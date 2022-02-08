Nollywood declares support for war against drugs

The visit was deemed necessary to show their absolute support for the crusade against the scourge of drugs that have now riddled Nigerian society.

The Guild spoke through a statement that was read by its President, Emeka Rollas Ejezie who highlighted the growing influence of the media in shaping youth ideology in his speech.

His statement said in part, “As a Guild of major influencers and in line with our set objectives to educate, inform and entertain as well as our avowed commitment to national development, we seek a mutually beneficial partnership with the NDLEA to leverage on the star-power of our members in promoting some of your transformation programs especially on drug trafficking and abuses.”