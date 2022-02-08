Nollywood actors have now declared their support for the war against drugs being fought in Nigeria. The declaration came when the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria, an association of actors in the Nigerian movie industry visited the office of the Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) at the National Headquarters of the Agency in Abuja on Monday.
Nollywood declares support for war against drugs
The Actors’ Guild of Nigeria has thrown its weight behind the campaign against drugs
The visit was deemed necessary to show their absolute support for the crusade against the scourge of drugs that have now riddled Nigerian society.
The Guild spoke through a statement that was read by its President, Emeka Rollas Ejezie who highlighted the growing influence of the media in shaping youth ideology in his speech.
His statement said in part, “As a Guild of major influencers and in line with our set objectives to educate, inform and entertain as well as our avowed commitment to national development, we seek a mutually beneficial partnership with the NDLEA to leverage on the star-power of our members in promoting some of your transformation programs especially on drug trafficking and abuses.”
In response, Gen. Buba Marwa appreciated the actors’ visit and commended them for their valiant efforts in guiding the nation’s youth in the right direction by portraying the right attitudes towards illicit drugs in their movies.
