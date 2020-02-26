Emeka-Rollas Ejezie, National President of AGN, stated this on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by the Guild’s leadership to the Comptroller-General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, in Abuja.

According to the him, AGN is willing to sign an MoU with NIS, to present a platform for story lines and advocacy films that appropriately showcase its activities in the best interest of the nation.

He noted that relevant government bodies, especially the security institutions were yet to properly understand and utilize Nollywood as a veritable tool in telling the Nigerian story to the world.

He added that such a gap had often led to a caricature representation of such institutions in films because filmmakers were not familiar with their operations.

Ejezie further said that such collaboration would make Nollywood films viable tools in driving patriotism, selflessness and professionalism of NIS and other relevant institutions.

“A crucial national institution like the Nigeria Immigration Service needs to be well represented in terms of its professionalism and competence.

“Nollywood is reputed to be the second largest film industry in the world, and it should be well used for our narratives as Hollywood is being used in America.

“Beside wealth creation, we want engagements that will lead to the provision of research, equipment and personnel support for filmmakers in telling our story,” he said.

In his remark, the Comptroller-General commended the leadership of AGN for the courtesy visit and its robust initiative, while expressing willingness to partner with the filmmakers.

The Comptroller-General, who was represented by Deputy Comptroller-General, Finance and Accounts, Nurudeen Graham, said it was ready and expecting a formal proposal from AGN to begin the process of possible collaboration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) is an umbrella body, which regulates and represents the affairs of Nollywood film actors in Nigeria.