Nobody can eliminate Christians, Muslims in Nigeria – Sultan of Sokoto

He made this known while speaking at the National Secondary Schools Security Awareness Programme organized by the Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC) in partnership with the Office of the National Security Adviser and UFUK Foundation in Abuja.

The event, which took place on Thursday, September 22, 2022, also had in attendance the Chairman of Access Bank, Dr. Mrs. Dere Awosika, as the keynote speaker.

Speaking at the event, the Sultan said, “God sees all of us as equals. Peace is not the absence of war. Peace is just the absence of Justice.

"You cannot eliminate any religion in Nigeria because God who made us, created these religions and put us together. Peace is very important for us to progress and develop as a nation, as such we must not let anyone use religion to divide us.”

On activities of bandits and terrorists which are causing security challenges in the country, the Sultan said these bad elements in the society can be brought to book.

"Their antecedents are traceable to bad upbringing and bad parent-hood," he said.

He said Nigerian society, like any other society, has both good and bad people, adding that the good people were more than the bad hence, the good people who are in the clear majority, should rise against the bad elements who are in the minority.

His words, “Mentoring young ones who are future leaders remained an important component of peace in the home and the society at large. Parents shouldn't start the mentoring from home because if there is peace in the home, then there should be peace outside.

“So you must have peace at home first, because everything starts from home. Your first teacher is your mother from the day you were born, when you came out. They bring you out, cut all the umbilical cord and whatever, wash you clean and dress you up.

"The mother is the one handling you from the time until you start running and working, and maybe even until they die.

“Your mother is your first teacher and is the most important part of the home.

“If you have a good home, look for who is the mother; if you have a bad home, look for who is the mother and that is why the mothers are so important in our lives.

“If you have bad children running all over the place, carrying guns, killing people, kidnapping, ransom, or whatever, look at the background”, he said.

During his own speech, Awosika listed peace, progress, and civic responsibility as important attributes which youth’s particularly students should imbibe to reshaping their mindset.

She said, “Civic Responsibility entails your involvement in activity and participation in things that bring about a better society with the foundation being education. This is because when you are informed, you are committed to carrying out functions for the common good.

“You should have allegiance to God, allegiance to your country. Going by the Coat of Arms of our country and national flag, unity of Nigeria affect’s the progress of Nigeria. Your faith in Nigeria affect’s the progress of Nigeria. So a combination of unity and faith bring’s forth peace in Nigeria”.

Awosika further told the students and youths that, “Your mindset has to change from what you hear to concentrating on and obeying the rules and laws in Nigeria. Be a good student, join hand’s with others to create a peaceful and progressive society."

On the rights of children, she said, “You have a right to life and the right to life is for all. You have a right to equality. Being equitable means you have a right to be informed about what is good, what to do and what not to do. Be obedient to rules. Right to dignity. Right to worship. Right to privacy and personal liberty is your right”.

Representative of the National Security Adviser, Brigadier General AG Laka lauded AANDEC for initiating the awareness programme noting “it is very apt especially with the myriads of threats in areas that youths are the most vulnerable targets.

“Youths are most vulnerable in the threat environment. Lack of awareness by the youths make them easy prey. Youth’s should be particularly mindful of online recruitment. So be careful who you interact with online” he said.