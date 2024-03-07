NOA Kano teams up with NERC to solve electricity consumers' issues

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Acting Director of NOA in Kano state, Alhaji Salusu Garba, made this known during a road walk to mobilise the public to a three-day customer complaint resolution meeting organised by NERC.

“The purpose of the rally is to mobilise the general public to participate in the three-day meeting, dedicated to resolving customers complaints immediately, with regards to problems on electricity supply, bills, meter and transformer.

“After this, there will be a town hall from Thursday to Sunday for electricity consumers to let us know their complaints, contributions, suggestions and observations”, he said.

