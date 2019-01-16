The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says no voter will be allowed to vote with the temporary voter card, in the forthcoming general elections.

Prof. Francis Ezeonu, Imo Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), made this known at an interactive meeting with religious bodies- members of the Christian and Muslim communities in Imo, on Tuesday in Owerri.

He noted that the smart card reader which would be deployed for the elections was structured to read only the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) which has special features embedded on it with the voters’ personal information.

Ezeonu, therefore, enjoined all who are yet to get their PVCs to go to their different wards from Jan. 16 to get their cards in order not to be disfranchised.

“The smart card reader is expected to read the permanent voters card and once it could not read any card, the person will not be allowed to vote,” he said.

Ezeonu said the interactive meeting with the religious bodies was part of INEC’s move to reach out to all segments of the society to brief them on the progress so far and get suggestions from them for a free, fair and credible elections.

He explained that 2.27 million voters were registered in Imo with over 630,000 PCVs yet to be collected.

He urged the stakeholders to sensitise their members as INEC staff would visit the 305 electoral wards between Jan.16 and Jan. 21 to distribute the PVCs, adding that Feb. 8 is the last day for the distribution of the PVCs.