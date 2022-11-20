RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No underage person will be allowed to vote in 2023 - INEC assures Nigerians

Nurudeen Shotayo

INEC reiterated its resolve to rid the voters register of fictitious entries including cases of underage voters and multiple registrations.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]
INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]

Recommended articles

This comes amid widespread cases of minors/underage registrants and double registration on the voters register displayed on the commission's website.

Recall that after making the entire register public on its website earlier in November, INEC urged Nigerians to help sanitise the register by identifying and reporting any inconsistencies they may have noticed.

Meanwhile, many Nigerians have since identified several cases of underage voters and double registration.

Reacting to the development on a Channels Television programme on Sunday, November 20, 2022, the Director of Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Victor Aluko, assured Nigerians that the register will be completely sanitised before the February 25, 2023 election.

Aluko's word:I assure you that the register will be cleaned up completely and no underage voter will vote in 2023. After we finish with the claims and objections on Friday, we will be taking in again for further claims based on the complaints of the people.

“That is why it is important that persons who noticed any issue at all with the register should complain through the right channels where they can be documented.

Aluko added that the commission had noted all the complaints made by Nigerians and after collating them, its revision officers at various levels would work on them.

Aluko's word: If you complain and you do not let us know that complaint, then how do we work on the complaints?

“That is why I’m saying we take in the register and then we work on the register, and at the end of the day, we have a very clean register as we prepare for the general election.

“And I’m assuring you that no underage person will come to our polling units to come and vote on election day.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No underage person will be allowed to vote in 2023 - INEC assures Nigerians

No underage person will be allowed to vote in 2023 - INEC assures Nigerians

NDLEA seizes skunk, ecstasy tabs concealed in yam tubers

NDLEA seizes skunk, ecstasy tabs concealed in yam tubers

Lekki-Epe corridor may be washed away by 2024 if…, NCF alerts

Lekki-Epe corridor may be washed away by 2024 if…, NCF alerts

NDLEA intercepts 5.6kg cocaine, meth enroute Australia, Cyprus

NDLEA intercepts 5.6kg cocaine, meth enroute Australia, Cyprus

NAF destroys 10 bandits’ camps in Kaduna State

NAF destroys 10 bandits’ camps in Kaduna State

NDLEA arrests Saudi-bound widow with cocaine at Lagos airport

NDLEA arrests Saudi-bound widow with cocaine at Lagos airport

Despite his meeting with Atiku, Jonathan's men decide to back Tinubu

Despite his meeting with Atiku, Jonathan's men decide to back Tinubu

Trump refuses to return to Twitter despite reactivation of account

Trump refuses to return to Twitter despite reactivation of account

Japa: UK envoys confirms surge in visa application by Nigerians

Japa: UK envoys confirms surge in visa application by Nigerians

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Photo used for the purpose of illustration. .

Errant soldier kills humanitarian worker, colleague before he was gunned down

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

TV station apologises for reporting 'fake news' about Tinubu

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register. (ICPC)

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register [Exclusive]

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU declares lecture-free day, plans protest over half salaries