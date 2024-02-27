ADVERTISEMENT
Any citizen disrupting public peace will face law's full wrath - Kwara CP

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deployment of Police Personnel is to guarantee the safety and security of the people of Kwara during the peaceful protest.

Police CP Victor Olaiya Kwara (Tribune Online)
Police CP Victor Olaiya Kwara (Tribune Online)

This is contained in a statement signed by the command Spokesperson, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi in Ilorin.

According to the statement, the CP has directed the deployment of Police personnel across the state in anticipation of the planned protest scheduled to take place on February 27 and 28, organised by the NLC, in collaboration with other unions.

Olaiya said the deployment was to guarantee the safety and security of the people of Kwara during the peaceful protest.

“In compliance with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, CP Victor Olaiya emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and order,” he said.

He emphasised that while citizens had the right to a peaceful protest, any form of violence or disruption of public peace would not be condoned.

The Commissioner of Police held a strategic meeting with Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), directing them to implement proactive measures to prevent any potential breach of law and order.

“To facilitate a smooth and orderly protest, CP Olaiya engaged in dialogue with representatives of the NLC and other relevant stakeholders on February 26.”

“The discussion was to ensure a conducive atmosphere for a peaceful demonstration while safeguarding the interests of all parties involved.”

Olaiya reiterated the command’s commitment to uphold the rights of individuals to express themselves peacefully, emphasising that any individual found instigating violence or engaging in unlawful behaviour would face the full wrath of the law.

The Commissioner assured residents, visitors, and stakeholders in the state that adequate security measures had been put in place to safeguard lives and property during the protest.

“He urges members of the public to report any suspicious activities or incidents to the nearest police station or through the Command Control Number: 07032069501 or 08125275046.”

