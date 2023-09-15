ADVERTISEMENT
No timeframe on resumption of Emirates flights, FG makes U-turn

Nurudeen Shotayo

The presidency had earlier announced that Emirates Airline would resume flight operations to and from Nigeria with immediate effect.

Emirates Airlines.
Emirates Airlines. (twitter)

According to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, there is no timeframe for the two airlines to resume flight operations in Nigeria.

This declaration contradicted an earlier announcement made by the presidency after a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and his UAE counterpart, Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Presidential Spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said both leaders reached a historic agreement, which resulted in the immediate cessation of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travellers and the immediate resumption of flight operations by Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines.

The Middle Eastern country confirmed in a statement that there were ongoing efforts to reinforce the ties between the countries and explore opportunities for further collaboration.

But Keyamo, who spoke during the Aviation Africa Summit in Abuja on Thursday, September 14, 2023, revealed that terms of agreements were being finalised.

“So, we are beginning to work out all the tiny details. I have met with Emirate before I left UAE, and we are working out the details. We cannot say the time frame. Kicking off an airline operation again on a route, does not mean you will go and grab one empty plane sitting in a place," the Minister said.

Speaking further, he said, “There is no idle plane sitting anywhere, they have to reschedule their flights and restart their routes again. All kinds of permission will be taken from local authorities and of course, I made the point in speaking with them and I made it clear that they will have to give our airlines reciprocal rights under our Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs).

“That is the point I insisted on, and they did say that any spot we need, they will give us as much as we give them those spots within Nigeria.”

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Labour Party fires fresh salvo at Soyinka, accuses him of 'dual character’

GAVI to give priority to Nigeria in malaria vaccine rollout - Minister

Police intercept 7,500 live cartridges, ₦600m Indian hemp in Kebbi

Tinubu approves appointment of Aliyu Ahmed as CEO of refugees commission

Kano residents offer special prayers for Gov Yusuf’s victory at tribunal

Police arrest suspected killer of Area Commander in Katsina

Hoodlums kill Labour Party chieftain in Abia

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

