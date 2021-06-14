No soldier killed in Abia, troops not on revenge mission – Army

Yerima also said the denied the allegation that residents of Elu, Amangwu, and Amaekpu in Ohafia LGA had embarked on mass exodus out of fear.

He described the allegation as baseless fabrication aimed at tarnishing the good image of the Nigerian army as well as creating distrust between the public and security agents in the state.

Yerima explained that troops only carried out routine clearance operations in the area in line with the rules of engagement and respect for the fundamental human rights of citizens.

The director explained that the operation was aimed at restoring socio-economic activities which had been disrupted by criminal activities of IPOB/ESN elements who had attacked security agents and destroyed government infrastructure.

According to him, troops, in conjunction with personnel of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies leveraging on timely and accurate intelligence provided by patriotic citizens, are working tirelessly to restore normalcy to troubled spots and to rid the state of criminal elements.

“Consequently, we wish to reassure the good people of Abia of the safety of their lives and property.