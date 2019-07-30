Bamidele revealed this while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, described the reports on the snake incident as untrue, unfortunate and misleading.

Bamidele said members of the 8th Assembly had sighted a snake within the complex long before the tenure of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu. However, lamenting the total neglect of the assembly complex by past administrations.

It's sadden to know that the complex had never been renovated since the construction of the building during regime of late Adekunle Ajasin in 1975 by the.

He said the woodwork of the chamber had been infested by termites, causing a lot of damage to the roof and culminating in the shrinking of the ceiling and its eventual collapse.

“This, however, happened before the arrival of all honourable members for sitting; the ceiling did not fall on me as widely reported by newsmen,” he said.

He also faulted the intentions of those he said were misleading the public on the issue, saying the relationship between the legislative and the executive arms of government had remained stronger ever than before.

“Money is budgeted for the renovation almost on a yearly basis over the years by past administrations, but the cash is not released.

“It is only the present administration of Gov. Akeredolu that has shown much concern and assured us that total renovation will soon be done to the complex,” he said.

He commended the governor for his prompt appearance at the assembly complex to ascertain its present condition.

“We shall not waiver in this responsibility,” he said.

Oleyelogun reassured the people of the state of the commitment of the house to make laws that would advance the state to the next level.