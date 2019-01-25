The Minister gave the admonition on Friday in Ogbomosho, Oyo state at a funeral service of Late Dr Abidoye Ayoola, a foremost Nigerian Engineer in Oil and Gas.

Reacting to question on spate of get rich quick syndrome, cultism and ritual among Nigerian youths, the minister told newsmen that every enduring success must be painstaking.

He said the youths must take a cue from Ayoola who attained the peak of his career on account of hard work, tenacity, unusual professionalism and high integrity.

The minister noted that Nigeria is full of opportunities which are open to those who can be painstaking and assiduous in what they do.

There is no short cut to wealth and success, every enduring success must be painstaking and comes with its own obstacles.

As long as you remained focussed and assiduous, you will reach the peak and make your own contributions to the development of Nigeria, he said.

Born on Nov. 27, 1947 to a royal house in Ogbomosho, the deceased obtained a Degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1970 from University of Lagos and a Master in Petroleum Engineering in 1975 from the University of Southwester Lousiana, USA.

After graduating, he was engaged by the then Gulf Oil Company, now Chevron where he worked as Petroleum Engineer.

He later moved to another US based company, Solar Turbines International where on account of hard work, was appointed Manager in charge of business in the West Africa District.

In 1980, he established his own company and thus became Chairman/Chief Executive of Negris Limited, a foremost engineering services company involved in the design, procurement, installation, commissioning and maintenance of gas turbines and related company.