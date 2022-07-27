No shooting at Dantata Bridge, Minister’s Hill in Abuja – Police

Some sections of the media on Tuesday circulated stories of shooting at Dantata Bridge, along Airport Road and Minister’s Hill in Maitama area of Abuja.

“The attention of the Police Command in the FCT has been drawn to a series of erroneous stories making the rounds, especially on the social media spaces.

“The stories suggested that there was heavy gunfire simultaneously around Dantata Bridge and Minister’s Hills on Tuesday at about at about 7:30 p.m.

“Following the receipt of the news, the Command’s Intelligence and Tactical asset drafted to the scene where the news was found false.

“Having maintained monitoring and surveillance of the area all night, and with the intelligence at the disposal of the Command, it is important to categorically state that the news is unfounded and should be disregarded,” she said.

Adeh enjoined the public to eschew the generation and promulgation of fake and unverified news and go about their lawful business without the fear of harassment or molestation.

She said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Mr Babaji Sunday, had reassured residents of the commitment of the command to ensure the safety of all and sundry in the territory and called for calm.

The CP said investigation into the source of the stories and other maliciously crafted write-ups targeted at promoting panic and apprehension in the territory had commenced.

Sunday called on residents to only believe information released from confirmed sources, adding that the police would continue its quest to bring crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the FCT.