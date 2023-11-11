ADVERTISEMENT
No security escort for VIPs to polling units in Kogi, Police insist

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police said VIPs, political and public officers should take note of this order to avoid any embarrassment that might befall them.

The DIG said this in a statement by the state police public relations officer, SP Williams Ovye-Aya in Lokoja.

“On no account should any security personnel attached to VIPs, Political and Public Officers or any personality across the state will be allowed to move or escort their Principals during the period of restrictions of vehicular movement.

“Any officer, who is caught violating this order by accompanying any VIPs, Political and Public Officers or any other personality to the polling unit will be arrested and dealt with accordingly.

“Therefore, VIPs, political and public officers that will vote should take note of this order to avoid any embarrassment that might befall them.

“This is because the police and other security agencies will not allow any security breach during the period of the election,” he said.

