No salary increment for civil servants, FG makes U-turn

This comes a few days after some publications (excluding Pulse) quoted the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, to have stated that the Presidential Committee on Salaries was conducting a review and was expected to come up with salary adjustment in the New Year.

The Minister was said to have made the disclosure while briefing State House correspondents on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Reacting to the development, Ngige in a statement by the spokesman of the ministry, Olajide Oshundun, clarified that the salary components of workers' entitlements were not part of the review.

The statement issued on Friday, December 30, 2022, further explained that the Minister only talked about an increase in remuneration and emoluments of the affected workers especially the civil servants, which is still in progress.

Oshundun stated that the outcome of the review of allowances would be submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration and final approval, adding that it was one of the labour issues Ngige briefed the president about on Tuesday.

The statement read: “It’s hoped that this rightful step which the Federal Government had embarked upon on compassionate grounds without any prodding or threat to strike will help to cushion the debilitating effects of spiraling inflation, especially that which affects food and energy prices (Electricity and Petroleum product).

“The Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS) through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) received recommendations for review of allowances of many Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.

“Because salary component is not being reviewed for now by the committee, it addressed the allowances component of the requests including the peculiar allowance for Federal Civil Servants amongst others.

“In Labour parlance as par payment for compensation for work done, REMUNERATION or EMOLUMENT is made up of salary component and earned allowance component.