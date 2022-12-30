ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No salary increment for civil servants, FG makes U-turn

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ngige said he only talked about an increase in remuneration and emoluments for the affected workers especially the civil servants.

Chris Ngige.
Chris Ngige.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This comes a few days after some publications (excluding Pulse) quoted the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, to have stated that the Presidential Committee on Salaries was conducting a review and was expected to come up with salary adjustment in the New Year.

The Minister was said to have made the disclosure while briefing State House correspondents on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Reacting to the development, Ngige in a statement by the spokesman of the ministry, Olajide Oshundun, clarified that the salary components of workers' entitlements were not part of the review.

The statement issued on Friday, December 30, 2022, further explained that the Minister only talked about an increase in remuneration and emoluments of the affected workers especially the civil servants, which is still in progress.

Oshundun stated that the outcome of the review of allowances would be submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration and final approval, adding that it was one of the labour issues Ngige briefed the president about on Tuesday.

The statement read:It’s hoped that this rightful step which the Federal Government had embarked upon on compassionate grounds without any prodding or threat to strike will help to cushion the debilitating effects of spiraling inflation, especially that which affects food and energy prices (Electricity and Petroleum product).

The Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS) through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) received recommendations for review of allowances of many Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.

“Because salary component is not being reviewed for now by the committee, it addressed the allowances component of the requests including the peculiar allowance for Federal Civil Servants amongst others.

“In Labour parlance as par payment for compensation for work done, REMUNERATION or EMOLUMENT is made up of salary component and earned allowance component.

“Therefore, the Federal Government through the PCS could not have engaged on the review of salaries without involving the workers through their unions, represented by these two Labour federation of workers in Nigeria – The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), salary review or renegotiation is part of social dialogue and the product is usually a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) usually agreed to by both parties – employers and employees.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No salary increment for civil servants, FG makes U-turn

No salary increment for civil servants, FG makes U-turn

2023: God will determine next president, not G5 Govs – Okowa

2023: God will determine next president, not G5 Govs – Okowa

2023: We’ve not endorsed any presidential candidate — MACBAN

2023: We’ve not endorsed any presidential candidate — MACBAN

New Year: Sanwo-Olu approves release of 104 inmates

New Year: Sanwo-Olu approves release of 104 inmates

Buhari reappoints Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG

Buhari reappoints Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG

G5 has no deal with Tinubu, Obi - Wike insists

G5 has no deal with Tinubu, Obi - Wike insists

Obasanjo knelt before Atiku, accepted his conditions in 2003 - Wike

Obasanjo knelt before Atiku, accepted his conditions in 2003 - Wike

Police arrest 810 suspects in Nasarawa State

Police arrest 810 suspects in Nasarawa State

UITH doctors commence 5-day strike over assault on colleague

UITH doctors commence 5-day strike over assault on colleague

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Carnival in Calabar

Famous Calabar Carnival ends in a pool of blood, 7 dead, 29 injured

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day. [sunnewsonline]

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Bashir Mangal. [intelregion]

Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead

Omobolanle Raheem.

Raheem: Council boss renames street after lawyer killed by Lagos cop