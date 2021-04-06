No rift between Gov Bello and his wife - Aide debunks reports

“The said publication laced with lies and crooked fallacy detailed how the First Lady, Hajia Rashida Bello, has moved out of the Government House in what the merchants of mischief painted as a revolt against the governor.

“This reaction is coming out not in reverence of the amorphous medium but a call to the general public to disregard as tissue of lie the malicious fabrication,” he said.

He said, “Bello is in full control of his household, the same way he holds in firm grip the affairs of the state.”

Mohammed said that rather than resorting to such satanic antics, the medium and the sponsors should have taken on the governor’s development agenda.