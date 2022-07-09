No reward for Muslims who bought Sallah rams with stolen money - Scholar

Jangebe, who is also the Zamfara State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, said this in an interview with The Punch.

Ram slaughtering is a religious rite Allah mandated Muslims to observe but with a proviso that only those who have the financial capacity are compelled to oblige.

Jangebe's comment is coming on the back of a recent trending video of two youths who allegedly stole rams for Sallah.

Commenting on the essence of slaughtering animals on Sallah day, the cleric said, "slaughtering animals on Sallah day is to perform one of the Sunnah (actions) of our noble and humble Prophet Muhammad, who also slaughtered animals during his lifetime.

"The slaughtering of ram started from the time when Allah, the most beneficent, the most merciful, directed Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his only son, Ismail, and in the process of trying to slaughter the child, Allah, in His infinite mercy, replaced the son with a ram.

"So, from that time to date, Muslims are directed by Allah, through Prophet Muhammad, to observe the worship during the annual Eid Al Adha festival, otherwise called Sallah," he told The Punch.

When asked if there's any reward for anyone who slaughters stolen animal, the Commissioner said, "Allah does not reward any religious activity which is done with either stolen or looted money. So if somebody steals money and buys sacrificial animal for Sallah he will not get any reward for God."