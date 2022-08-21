No religious discrimination in Ondo — Gov Akeredolu

Akeredolu disclosed this on Saturday in Akure at the Housewarming Ceremony of Albarka Lodge, built by the Grand Imam of Akure, Sheikh Abdul-Hakeem Yayi Akorede.

He said the religious tolerance in the state was largely responsible for the peaceful co-existence of the various religious leaders.

He congratulated Sheikh Akorede and commended him for toeing his father’s path in principle and action.

Imam AbdulRafiu Ajiboye-Lagbaji, who gave a lecture, said the administration of Gov Akeredolu had benefited both Muslims and Christians.

Ajiboye-Lagbaji said that the administration had shown love and commitment to the Muslim community.