ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No ransom was paid for release of Benue kidnapped commissioner - Gov Alia

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, Abo's release was as a result of intense pressure on the criminals from gallant security operatives who were acting on the directives of the governor.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]
Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Recommended articles

This was contained in a statement on Thursday signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi. The governor stated that no ransom or monetary exchanges were involved in securing his safe release.

“We can confirm that the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Matthew Abo, has regained freedom. He has since reunited with his family in Sankera, Ukum Local Government Area where he was abducted.

“His release was as a result of intense pressure on the criminals from the gallant security operatives who were acting on the directives of Gov. Hyacinth Alia, who had earlier given marching orders to them to ensure Mr. Abo’s release,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement further disclosed that the kidnappers were still holding the former Chairman, Ukum LGA, Washima Erukaa and his cousin who discreetly went to negotiate with them for the release of Mr Erukaa but were also kidnapped. The former chairman was kidnapped at a different location and date.

Gov Alia, who welcomed back the commissioner, further warned criminals operating within the state to leave for good, insisting that they would not be tolerated in any form.

The governor commended the security operatives for ensuring the safe release of the commissioner and tasked them to ensure the safe release of the remaining captives. He charged the security operatives to be ruthless on criminals and ensure that they have no room to operate in the state.

NAN reports that Mr Abo, who was kidnapped on Sept. 24, spent 10 days in captivity before regaining his freedom. Gunmen came on four motorcycles about 8:00 p.m., ordered everyone in the house, including the commissioner’s wife and children, to lie face down and took him away to an unknown destination on one of the motorcycles.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No ransom was paid for release of Benue kidnapped commissioner - Gov Alia

No ransom was paid for release of Benue kidnapped commissioner - Gov Alia

Atiku holds press conference today amid Tinubu’s fake certificate allegation

Atiku holds press conference today amid Tinubu’s fake certificate allegation

Abia govt wants Tinubu, IGP to probe allegations against Alex Otti

Abia govt wants Tinubu, IGP to probe allegations against Alex Otti

Zamfara govt unveils plan to hold wedding for orphanage home girls

Zamfara govt unveils plan to hold wedding for orphanage home girls

Niger Republic bans exportation of LPG to Nigeria

Niger Republic bans exportation of LPG to Nigeria

INEC to transmit results of Bayelsa guber poll manually

INEC to transmit results of Bayelsa guber poll manually

FG gives 2-week timeline for passport issuance to applicants

FG gives 2-week timeline for passport issuance to applicants

Tinubu committed to restoration of security in North East – Shettima

Tinubu committed to restoration of security in North East – Shettima

Dismissed police officer, others arrested for alleged criminal offences

Dismissed police officer, others arrested for alleged criminal offences

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark 63rd Independence anniversary