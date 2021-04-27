Murder of kidnapped students won't force El-Rufai to abandon 'no negotiation' policy with bandits

The governor has on numerous occasions refused to negotiate with bandits or entertain their ransom demands, leading to the death of some hostages in a state that's one of the worst affected by banditry in the northern region.

Five of the students kidnapped from Greenfield University last week have already been killed partly due to the government's resolve to not negotiate with their captors.

El-Rufai's current position has proved problematic for many, especially since he was a big advocate for negotiating with armed non-state actors when he was a private citizen.

A video recently resurfaced online of him in 2014 urging the then Goodluck Jonathan administration to employ every option to ensure the return of the Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists.

In response to the video, amid accusations of hypocrisy, the Kaduna governor said in a statement on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 that he has realised that ransom payments to criminals won't solve insecurity.

He said paying criminals has only encouraged them to continue pressing for the public treasury to be handed to them, a situation he said is not in the public interest.

"It is only prudent to review one's position when the facts change, and the suggestion made by a citizen years ago cannot be taken as the immutable answer to a serious problem which has evolved since 2014," he said in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Muyiwa Adekeye.

Commenting on the recent abductions in Kaduna, the governor expressed his sympathies with the affected families.

He said the murder of some of the hostages is part of efforts to force his government to abandon its 'no ransom, no negotiation' policy, but he said he won't surrender to them.

The abduction of the Greenfield University students happened just over a month after the abduction of 39 students from Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Igabi local government area of Kaduna.

Only 10 of the students have regained their freedom as Governor El-Rufai has refused to cave to the ransom demand of N500 million made by the kidnappers.

Other schools in Kaduna have been attacked by gunmen in the past couple of months, a trend that has been witnessed in surrounding states where hundreds of students have similarly been abducted and released after negotiations with the government.

Bandits killed a total of 937 people and kidnapped 1,972 others last year.