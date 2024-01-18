ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No project has stopped under Tinubu’s watch - Wike

Nurudeen Shotayo

The minister directed the contractor to go ahead with the road construction, adding that the project was part of those to be commissioned by President Tinubu in May.

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.
President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Recommended articles

Wike, who stated this after an inspection tour of some of the projects in Abuja, said that most of the projects would be completed and commissioned by Tinubu in the next few months.

“Since President Tinubu came on board, no work has stopped in all the sites. There are so many of these sites, but it will be difficult to take them all at the same time.

“We believe that after May, and before December, some of the projects will be handed over to the members of the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The inspection is part of our routine inspection of ongoing projects, particularly those we have promised the public that God willing, by May this year, the projects will have been completed.

“What we did today was to go round to see for ourselves whether the contractors are meeting up with expectations,” he said.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the progress of work so far, particularly at Guzape Lot II, which he said was going on very fast.

He said that the contractor, Gilmore Construction Company, “is doing all it can to meet up the date line, and we believe they are going to accomplish it.

“Except for one setback, where a lawmaker is stopping the contractor from further construction of one of the roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are not going to take it lightly. This is not a private project: it is a public project handled by the FCT Administration.

“If there is any complaint, we think that whoever has a problem should complain to us and not go and use police to stop a legitimate company, carrying out construction work for the use of the public.

“These projects were approved by the Federal Executive Council,” he said.

The minister directed the contractor to go ahead with the road construction, adding that the project was part of those to be commissioned by President Tinubu in May.

Wike, who also inspected the B6 and B12 road, Independence Avenue, in Central Area, being handled by Julius Berger, also expressed satisfaction with the progress of work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The representative of the company said that in May, they will hand it over. We are very happy,” he said.

Wike, however, complained that the security barriers erected by the Central Bank of Nigeria have constituted an obstruction to the ongoing road project in the area.

The minister, who said the obstruction would not be accepted, said: “One thing with institutions is that, when they apply for land and we give them, they go beyond what was given to them to cause obstruction.

“I have always said, anything for the public, we will not take for granted. So, we want the central bank to allow us to use what belongs to us for the interest of the public.

“By and large, we are very very happy with what we have seen,” Wike said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a related development, the minister expressed dissatisfaction with some of the contractors handling some of the road resurfacing projects in parts of the city.

Wike, in a meeting with some of the contractors, after the inspection tour, said unofficial visits to some of the project sites revealed some inactivity in those sites.

He asked the contractors to show him where they were working, adding that nobody collected mobilisation and would not show seriousness.

“I have also said before, and will continue to say it; we will not award contracts when we don’t have money. Any contract that is awarded since I came on board, know that there is cash backing.

“I am not talking before; I am talking about since the inception of President Tinubu’s government. There is no need for awarding contracts when there is no cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, having mobilised you, I was thinking by now, we would have seen a lot of equipment on sites."

He asked the contractors to tell him the sections each of their companies was handling, “where they are working, and what stage they are at, and I am tired of memos.

“No, I don’t want a memo again, what I want is seeing physical presence, I am tired of memos,” Wike repeated.

The minister, who said he was not happy with the resurfacing contracts awarded in December 2023, asked the contractors to indicate if they were not ready to deliver as agreed.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Customs Lilypond Command processed exports worth $701.8m in 2023

Customs Lilypond Command processed exports worth $701.8m in 2023

Ogun govt to rehabilitate 472 health centers, says Commissioner

Ogun govt to rehabilitate 472 health centers, says Commissioner

Al-Qalam University confirms abduction of 2 students

Al-Qalam University confirms abduction of 2 students

Minister says President Tinubu is committed to enhancing food security

Minister says President Tinubu is committed to enhancing food security

Police in Kaduna rescue man kidnapped in Abuja, arrest suspect

Police in Kaduna rescue man kidnapped in Abuja, arrest suspect

Nigeria’s non-oil export stood at 6.685m metric tonnes in 2023- NEPC

Nigeria’s non-oil export stood at 6.685m metric tonnes in 2023- NEPC

Marine, blue economy key to Nigeria actualising $1trn economy – FG

Marine, blue economy key to Nigeria actualising $1trn economy – FG

INEC assures of adequate security, credible re-run election in Katsina

INEC assures of adequate security, credible re-run election in Katsina

No project has stopped under Tinubu’s watch - Wike

No project has stopped under Tinubu’s watch - Wike

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron at a recent climate change summit in Paris. [Twitter:NosaAsemota]

Tinubu calls for strengthened cooperation with France to end terrorism

FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe. [Twitter:@newsleverage]

250 persons will benefit from grants for film logistics in FCT – Lawmaker

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religious, ethnic – Kashim Shettima [Presidency

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religion, ethnicity – Shettima