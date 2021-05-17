'No Political will to address insecurity in Nigeria' — Prof Odoh

How have you been coping since you resigned as the Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government in 2018?

Thank you. First of all, it is my pleasure to be here and to meet all the fine brains that are in your establishment. I am delighted to be in your midst. Like you rightly said, I left the government in 2018, precisely 2nd April. As you can see, I’m looking fresh and I’m moving on, doing what I know how to do best.

My idea of governance is always geared towards solving society’s problems, but a deviation from that, I don’t subscribe to it. So, you have to mobilize both human and material resources to the benefit of all in society. But the moment that cannot be delivered, then there is a problem. So, I left the government because the policies at that time did not agree with my views. And as, you know, so we did not agree on many things. First, the choice of where resources were going to be invested, and policies on education, health and agriculture and so on and so forth.

So, I felt that our resources were being invested in places where they will have a very minimal impact on the life of our people. So, each time I go home from work not being a happy person and I didn’t like that. So I had to leave. And I’m a happier person. For me, governance is about the public good. The moment you cannot create an opportunity for your people to be prosperous, the essence of governance is defeated. So, I’m doing fine. I’m a private person now, doing some businesses. So, I’m doing fine.

What are those areas where resources were invested that you don’t like?

I will give you practical examples. If you go to Ebonyi now, between Nkalagu Junction to Onuebonyi Junction, there are about six flyovers along a distance of about 40 kilometres or less. Those points where those flyovers were built are on a major trans-Saharan route to Cameroun. That road leads to Cross River into Cameroun. So it is a federal highway. At the point those projects were conceived, one of the things I asked us to do as government then was to do traffic volume estimation. Because if you are going to invest N20 billion in an infrastructure project, you need to come up with the economic implication of the project and the value of the project in relation to the people. So at that point, we hadn’t done any of those preliminary enquiries to justify that these overhead bridges were worth the investment.

If you have spent that kind of money, if you go to Abakaliki and drive across those bridges, you can stay on any of those bridges for more than 1 hour. Sometimes only two vehicles pass through there. The question is, in an economy where you have citizens that live below $1 and you have N20 billion to spend and you are not considering what you are going to do to lift those people from poverty, and you put this money in dead concrete where they are not required, I said it was a wrong investment because you have an education that is struggling, you have healthcare that is struggling and you have poverty that is rising.

In 2015 when we came, Ebonyi poverty rate was 56% and at the time I left and even till now, Ebonyi poverty rate is 80%. So in six years, it has grown by 24%. This is unacceptable for anybody. If you take from Abakaliki going to Afikpo, there is a mall there. We debated that mall in council. And my idea was that the mall is a private sector-driven project. It is not a public sector project. So I said, we as government should not invest our state fund in the development of a mall. Let us encourage private sector who have resources. We will give them land to build their mall and rent the stores to whoever is interested. But those opinions were turned down. And I’m sure the state might have spent over N5 billion or N6 billion on that project. As I speak to you, I don’t know if and how many people are in that mall, because we don’t have middle class who have earnings to spend in that mall.

So, some of this kind of investments for me are not the kind of investment we should make considering where we are as a state. So, I felt there were things we could do that will create more markets and more opportunities for those who can earn a living. Because if you can’t create opportunities, the system can’t absorb anybody. Everybody cannot be a civil servant. These are some of the examples of the reasons why I disagreed with my boss then.

So, which way do you think the state should go in terms of development?

I will give you my personal opinion. Market is a key to economic prosperity. If you don’t create market, you are wasting your time. Anambra is doing well and it’s per capital income is the highest in the country, even above Lagos because an average Anambra person is a businessman. If you don’t create markets, provide goods and services, you cannot grow any economy. There is no rocket science in it.

I will take you to the secret behind America, Japan explosive growth in the 19th century. It was a market. They started from early 20th century when the auto industry came: Toyota, Japan, Ford Motors, Filling Stations, Malls, Clinics came along with those investment. So you must create market. Any government that is not creating is not helping her people. That is why you see people have gone through university yet they cannot get job because the markets are not there. If the markets and companies are producing goods and services, the market will become very viable. In UK alone for instance, the service sector is driving the economy. So any government that has not paid attention to creating market opportunities for her people is not helping the people.

It is not only in Ebonyi, the problem we have in Africa is that we borrow money and put into humongous infrastructure projects that cannot service those debts. Go and look at National Assembly in Abuja; when Nigeria hosted, I think it was Youth World Cup or something, they built National Stadium but over the last 20 years that national stadium, it has not provided N10 million revenue to the federal government. It is a waste for them. Since Brazil hosted World Cup till now, it has been a problem for them. Brazil has been in trouble. So you don’t invest in infrastructure first. You create markets. It is the markets that will create infrastructure. That is the sequence. You must create markets!

Why is Nnewi moving? It is the same secret. It is not rocket science. It is simple. If you give a woman N100, 000 to start a business in the village, within two or three years, that woman is training two or three children in school and she will be able to attend to her needs. We don’t need to take all our money and put into all these infrastructure that return nothing to the government and to the people.

Considering that Ebonyi state is more of agricultural state, what kind of market do you mean that the government should create?

We have the best arable land in the Southeast but why is it that we are not producing the required volume of food as we are supposed to produce? Because we have not mechanized that agriculture. Our people are still using hoe; the same thing our forefathers did in the 1950s and 1960s. We have not made an inch progress. If we want to lead in agriculture, we should be able to prepare a contiguous land, say 10,000 hectares that you can look at and the whole place is a farmland. It is when you have this kind of arrangement that you can beat your chest and say; we are really into agriculture. So if you have 10,000 hectare of land that you have prepared, you can do planting twice in a year. And there are many places where we can do that. The whole of Afikpo that runs through Ikwo, Izzi to Benue is over a 100 kilometer stretch. That place is a fertile land that we can do irrigation all year-round because the bank of Cross River is there but the government that will be willing to invest in that kind of venture is not there.

As we speak, everybody goes around with android phone. There is no place as at today where you have Tech Hub for putting this thing (phones) together in a country where you have over 200 million populations. We can decide to make Ebonyi a Tech Hub in our region. Almost all the bank infrastructure, the telecom infrastructure and all the people who provide high tech services come from far. Some of them come from UK and US. India is earning over 85% of her GDP from Tech. So we can have our designation there. Anything you can create that can draw people to your place is a market. Just create a demand pool. If you enter flight from Lagos or Abuja coming to Enugu, if that flight has 100 persons, there are less than 10 persons going to Ebonyi because there is no market there.

Even education; we can make Ebonyi our educational hub. We can have the best university there that can compete anywhere in Africa and everybody comes there. That is a market. We can create the best secondary school in Ebonyi. That is a market. It is leadership. Somebody must be ready to see the future and bring the future to the people and say this is what we can do here. We can make Ebonyi a destination for health. The opportunities are countless but we need people who can see tomorrow and bring that tomorrow now and convince people to work in that direction; not somebody who is interested in doing things that put money in his pockets.

Why is it that particularly in the Southeast, there is no galvanized system where the academies will tell the politicians that first, politics is not a profession. Second that this is where we have a comparative advantage over others and we need to invest in it?

In the Southeast, many people including middle age, young people and elderly persons respect position and cash (money). We haven’t really paid emphasis on intellectual properties. And our politics is not flowing from the grassroots. Our politics is cascaded from top to bottom. If you build from the base, people earn respect because of what they have done. So it is a case of, if you can muscle your way, then you can muscle your way. The academic community in the Southeast from the time of Jega (Prof. Attahiru Jega) when INEC moved academics to be in charge of elections and declare winners, things have gotten worse.

What happens now is that you see someone who is earning N100, 000; N150,000 or N200,000 and he is going for election assignment and he is given N1 million or N2 million to return somebody (who didn’t win). So there is confusion. The confusion is the temptation to resist the money you have been offered and play by integrity. There is no serious research going on in the Southeast. I don’t know how many of our colleagues in our universities who are working with research grants. A situation where every academics is waiting for salary is part of the problem. The salary and every other thing is coming from Abuja and so there is too much control from the centre. And because much of the control is coming from the centre, even the election of Vice-Chancellors is not autonomous as people think. So the academics is not independent of politics and politics is not independent of academics, so there is confusion and that has made it difficult for academics to challenge the government. And that is why every academics you see now is either a supporter of APC or PDP.

It is only few that have been able to distinguish themselves based on the researches they have done beyond this shore that can command that kind of power. The system is in disarray and so many people in the academics are affected by the system. But things are not totally hopeless. A lot can be done to get it right and that is why leadership at the policymaking level is very important and that is why we must not take it for granted. One decision by one mad man can destroy what has been built for decades.

You have been out of government for three years now, what are you doing with your time? Do you think of bringing people of like mind like you to advocate for good governance?

Based on my experience, when I went into politics, I had no stakeholder from PDP, APC or APGA. The people who became my stakeholders are young boys who felt this is a message we need to push forward. Then the local women in the village that you least expect, priests from Anglican, Catholic and pastors are the people who were excited about our coming in; and people went and did job and earned hard money and did campaign for us. But the challenge now is that it is difficult to convince anybody who already has family he is taking care of to fight for good governance with the little salary he is earning. So anybody who is above 40 years in Nigeria is in trouble. So that set of people you think can stand up against bad government, many of them have had rough experiences and they don’t want to go through that road again.

Why I said earlier that there is hope is that we have demographic advantage because 64% of Nigerians is less than 40 years. This population can be an asset or liability. Right now, it is turning into liability because they have no direction. Nobody is providing leadership for them and that is why what Nnamdi Kanu is doing is gathering momentum because he has millions of people who have no hope. Imagine a young man who is over 30 years but he has no job, no wife and he desire for these things but he can’t get them.

The job is to talk to young people to see need to participate in making things work in their communities. I can tell you if you go to all the universities in the Southeast, 95% of the people there do not know what is happening. So our educational system is also part of the problem. Where young people are not made to see themselves as part of solution, they just believe that when you come there and do 4 years, have a degree, you will go and get job; but that is not true.

What is your assessment of governance in the Southeast region?

It is very disturbing because you can’t separate governance and legitimacy. If you are a governor that emerged from a democratic process in your community, you know everybody and everybody knows you. In that case, the system or governance owes the people the duty to perform. But if you have a governance system that does not owe people legitimacy, they see the people as the problem to their own growth and that is what disconnects the led and the leaders. That is what is happening in the South-east. So you have the traders, doctors, lawyers, journalists and all these professionals who don’t even understand what is happening because nobody is asking for their opinions.

I have sat in council and I know how projects and ideas are generated. Most of the ideas and projects are not really coming from the people. The challenge we have in the South-east here is that our people go to Abuja, collect money and eat; month by month, year by year and now it is decades. As we speak now, there is no plan anywhere that says, this is south-east and in the next 5 years, we will build railway to connect all the Southeast states. There is no plan to establish one or two universities in the southeast that can compete anywhere in the world or plans to create a tech hub in the south-east in the next 10 years. There is no economic master plan in the region each state governor is pursuing his own personal agenda and there no cohesion and team spirit.

The whole problem still boils down to leadership and that is why I continue saying that people who don’t have leadership qualities should not go close to government just because they have money or connections.

The intellectuals who are supposed to embark on political mobilization and political enlightenment are not doing that, what are you doing in that aspect?

Society is made up of all of us and no single person will claim that he knows it all. Why you are not seeing that it is because of porous politics which is more of a means to get something and go away. And because it is a means to get something and go away, once you get your own, it doesn’t concern you whatever that is going on. Or when you try to get your own and it didn’t work, you do U-turn and go back. Also in south-east, once you are into politics, you will look for money to buy beers and other things for people who are visiting you and because of that, it makes people to become weird when they get to the position.

Nigerian politics is in such a way that it impoverishes people to thrive, so all of us have a duty to add our little supports. We need to convince people inwardly to see who will perform well and also make them understand how to do their personal assessment of the person coming out to lead them. So, the more we can get people to understand that we are in a mess and need collective efforts to put things right, the better for all of us. The Igbo man is not a beggar and we have a duty to sustain that legacy.

Considering the fact that the system have conditioned people to be more mindful what they can get now because of hardship, how easy is it to assimilate young Nigerians into the desired good governance in Nigeria?

Many people born between 1970 till now have never held any position of responsibility including even in small offices like supervisors of cleaners in an organization. There is little or no mentoring going on to prepare the generation of 50 years down to be responsible leaders. That spirit is long dead. There is nobody in their midst that provide leadership mentorship for them and so they cling to those who provide cash for them. If we raise a crop of people who can become vocal points in their midst, that will make a big difference and change their reasoning and understanding of the reality.

To what extent did you influence the Permanent Secretaries that worked with you in order to influence the way decisions are made within the state executive and security councils?

That is the disaster of our politics. From the things I have seen in the last couple of years, the roles and ideas of Permanent Secretaries are not really sought after. The governor will sit in his house, decide on which project he wants to do, call whoever he wants to do the project and tell him what he wants him to do. If the Permanent Secretary does not like it, he will be removed and posted to one other funny place. So, most time the Permanent Secretaries would want to remain the good boys and those who have become experienced and disciplined to resist the temptation will clash and they are either retired or removed. Those who don’t want to compromise their value or clash stay aloof.

As a former Secretary to the State Government, I had four Permanent Secretaries under me. Till now, even those of them who are still in government prefer to come to me to talk about what is happening because of how I worked with them.

When I came, they would bring monthly overhead, I will call the Permanent Secretaries and the accountant, my PA and SA and tell them to go agree who gets how much from the money based on the expenses of each departments. My relationship with them till today is intact. Ultimately, life after power is very important. Are you still going to move freely on the street when you get out of power? If you know that when you leave, you will still come back to the people, you better be yourself because that day must surely come.

Many of our governors and senators don’t think that that day will ever come. Many people who are into governance have no concern about the people because they got into power by default and that shouldn’t be. To govern shouldn’t be by default. It should be by design. Somebody has to design a programme and the people must believe that this man has the capacity to deliver. Other than that, every other thing is gambling.

What do you recommend as the way out of the current security problem in Nigeria?

I will say in all sincerity that I have not seen the political will to overcome insecurity in Nigeria. Even though I’m an APC member, I will speak my mind. There are many agitations going on and these people who are agitating are our citizens and part of Nigerian projects. If in a family you have some of your children who constantly cause trouble, sometimes the best thing is to sit them down and ask them what the problem is and most time you find out that by mere listening to them, you will be able to solve the problem.

My thinking is that there is a lot of resentments. People feel shortchanged. People feel that the way appointments to key posts have been done is not right. People feel that all the security chiefs and suchlike posts are clustered in one place and so they don’t have confidence in certain people policing them or being the army around them.

These issues are all sensitive issues. You have people who carry arm and they have not been declared terrorists and you have people who are protesting and you declare them terrorists. I think there should be some level of sincerity. The security challenge has gotten to the point that as a nation, we don’t have to delay it any longer because as I speak now I can’t tell you that I’m sure of what will happen this year. Because you wake every day and hear about shooting by unknown gunmen verse ‘ungun’ known men because we now have unknown gun men and ‘ungun’ known men because we know them.

I don’t have confidence on the Ebubeagu security outfit by the South-east governors because the governors are being reactive to the activities of IPOB and its security. They supposed to sit down and make proper plans for the security outfit and how best to go about it.

If genuinely that this country will go on as one, we shouldn’t continue this way. There is an urgent need to address the front burner of these agitations. We may not address all of them once but there have to be some sort of sincerity. There have to be sign that people will see and believe that this man is ready to deliver. With that, much of these things will reduce. I also think that all of us are stakeholders and we can engage our communities. Many of our young people who are not gainfully employed have become agents of this violence because a young man or young woman who is at the age of marriage and age of employment but is neither employed nor married is frustrated and can easily be converted into this mischief. So we have collective role as citizens of this country to ensure that the country does not go into a point of total collapse.

What do you think is the fate of Southeast in 2023 Presidential election?

In my opinion, anybody who is talking about 2023 now given the way things are is not being sincere to himself. The southeast cannot produce president alone because if you look at the pattern of the last two elections, we have been made to know that we are minority by the voting pattern. So a bridge must be built. We must have people we can beat our chest and say that they have bought into our ideas and into our quest. As I am now, it is not clear in my head who are our partners in this country. That is, on the normal of, go to the field, build alliance and win on your own.

We can become President by somebody saying ok, let us pick this man and make him the President because we can control him. At least let us satisfy their agitation. But the President that will come from mass mobilization across the country because the candidate is from our area and has the capacity, I don’t know how that will be possible; because every state in the southeast now has at least three persons running for president and so there is no cohesion within the region. In Ebonyi I know the sitting governor wants to run and Ogbonnaya Onu wants to run. In Anambra, Chris Ngige wants to run and Peter Obi will run; and maybe one other person may still come out. In Abia, Orji Uzor Kalu is running. In Imo, we Rochas Okorocha, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba in education will run and the sitting governor. So at minimum, there will be about 10 persons from our region running for president. So, how will they win?

What is your view on restructuring?

Restructuring means a lot of things. It depends on which one you are talking about because we are good at playing up nomenclature without understanding their meanings. So when people are talking about restructuring, which one do they want to restructure? It has to be very clear. If you are talking about devolution of power, you want the regions to have their own autonomy where the regions can have their own Prime Ministers, which the regions become their own seat of power and the centre does mainly national security, foreign affairs and other things, you keep it one side. If we are that restructuring is for instance, you get money from Niger Delta, you give them 40%, take 60% and share to others, so it has to be really defined.

Is it the constitution? Because if you pick that document and look at it, there is a lot of fraud inside it. Even the first sentence there says “we the people of Nigeria.” Who are the “we”? Where did the discussion hold? So are we restructuring the document because the whole discussion start with that thing that keep us together. If you are restructuring the constitution, what of the institutional structures that are already in place? How do you reengineer them? For instance, there is one Supreme Court. If you commit offence in one village in Anambra State, the matter will end up in Supreme Court. Can we have Supreme Court at regional level? We have IG of Police, can we have IG of Police at the regional level? What is the possibility of dealing with those issues?

So the word restructuring has to be properly defined so that people will know what they are advocating for, because personally, I don’t understand the angle restructuring is being advocated for. If it is at the regional level, it makes sense. Whatever you produce, you sort yourself out. Provide your security, infrastructure and leave those at the centre to run foreign affairs. It simply means that people are being told to go and work hard and make do with whatever you produce.

Any form of restructuring is not restructuring. Central government can control army because even in advanced nations, army is not controlled by states. Army is a national security. It is the president that authorizes deployment of army; it is not governors. But if you are talking of police, that one is homeland security, which means internal matters. If you have the commissioner of police in Awka who is probably from Onitsha, he is our brother, we know him and if he misbehaves, we will go to his kinsmen and tell him he is not doing well. But if you move somebody from Borno to here, he doesn’t understand our language or the local dynamics or even how to deal with criminals and so it becomes more difficult.

But then, if you look the behaviours of our governors, it becomes a concern because if you are a vocal person in your state who speaks your mind and now the governor is the owner of the police, he will call the DPO and order him to lock you up. So they are not one way arrangement. So the way to solve the whole problem is to go to the root cause which is the economy because provocation is very for a hungry man. Once we can get our young people to be productive, too many of these things you are seeing will fizzle out.

You said you are still interested in politics, in 2023, will you be running or will just support others?

For me, my concern now is really the insecurity. The killings and other issues is so high and it is a thing of worry to anybody who is really thinking well for the country. For 2023 elections, nobody knows what will happen. We don’t know whether we will be here by next year or whether the place will scatter, nobody knows. So, my prayer is, let there be a country first. If we have country till then, then of course some of us would want to run. With our experience, why not, we would want to run but for now, I am just praying and encouraging all those who can help, let us do the best we can do to ensure that we have a country first!