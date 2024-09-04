ADVERTISEMENT
No plan to stage nationwide protest over fuel price increase, Nigerian students

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akinteye called for a collective effort to ensure that the integrity of the nation’s democratic processes and the rule of law were upheld at all times.

NANS protest (File Photo)
NANS protest (File Photo)

The President of the Senate, NANS Headquarters, Babatunde Akinteye, debunked the rumours in a statement issued in Ibadan on Wednesday.

Akinteye said the leadership of NANS was aware of rumours and misinformation circulating across various platforms, suggesting that NANS was planning a massive shutdown of the nation’s major cities.

“We wish to categorically state that NANS has not announced or endorsed any such protest.

“These reports are entirely baseless and do not reflect the position or intentions of our organisation.

“As the umbrella body representing the interests of Nigerian students, we have always been committed to peaceful advocacy and constructive engagement with relevant stakeholders.

“We understand the critical importance of maintaining peace and stability in our nation, especially during these challenging times.

“Any action that could lead to civil unrest or the disruption of public order is not, and will never be supported by NANS,” Akinteye said.

He, therefore, called on the public, media and all stakeholders to disregard the false reports.

According to him, the individuals or groups behind the rumours are faceless entities, who seek to exploit the name of NANS for their malicious purposes.

Their aim is clear: to destabilise the country and create unnecessary tension among citizens. We categorically disassociate ourselves from any such plans or intentions.

“We, hereby, call on the security agencies to launch a thorough investigation into the origin of this misinformation.

“Those responsible for spreading these falsehoods must be identified and held accountable.

“The use of the NANS name to propagate such dangerous and unfounded claims is not only a threat to national security but also a grave disservice to the millions of students, who genuinely seek positive change through legitimate means,” he said.

“NANS remains steadfast in its mission to advocate for the rights and welfare of Nigerian students.

“We will continue to pursue this mission through peaceful, lawful, and constructive channels. Let it be known that NANS stands firmly for peace, progress, and the unity of our nation.

“We appreciate the ongoing support of Nigerian students and the public, and we encourage everyone to remain vigilant and not to fall prey to those who seek to manipulate and mislead for their selfish gains,” he said.

