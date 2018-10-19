No plan to sell Ajaokuta Steel Complex, Osinbajo assures Gov. Bello

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, says Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has given him assurance that the Federal Government has no plan to sell the Ajaokuta Steel Complex.

Bello spoke with State House correspondent shortly after a closed door meeting with Osinbajo on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the vice president also gave an assurance that the Federal Government would revive the complex.

“As the Chairman of National Economic Council (NEC), we came to make some inquires from him, first of all on the purported sale of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex.

“He has indicated that there is nothing like that; no plans by the Federal Government to sell the steel complex.

“And that it is an asset of the Federal Government and that they are looking at how to make best use of that particular complex to the benefit of Nigerians.’’

Bello said that he also briefed the vice president on the coronation of the new Obaro of Kabba which would come up on Oct. 20.

He said that he notified Osinbajo of the event and sought his blessings.

On the conduct of primary elections of the All Progressives Party (APC), he said that every primary election could be rancorous but would be resolved.

According to him, APC has capable leadership in the person of President Muhammadu Buhari and able Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole working to ensure that the party remained strong.

“As for the general elections, in Kogi State, we are 100 per cent ready and we are going to sweep all the seats; by the Grace of God.

“We shall bring out a number of votes that has never been witnessed in the North-Central by the Grace of God and I can assure as well that the 2019 general elections for Mr president is going to be walk over,’’ he said.