No plan to impeach Osun Speaker over 'Adeleke’s N40m Christmas gift'

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Kunle Alabi, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Mr Timothy Owoeye, says there is no impeachment plot against his principal over alleged misappropriation of funds.

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke and the Speaker Osun State House of Assembly Rtd Hon. Timothy Owoeye. [Twitter:Osungovt]
Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke and the Speaker Osun State House of Assembly Rtd Hon. Timothy Owoeye. [Twitter:Osungovt]
Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Osogbo, he described the allegation as baseless and a mere fabrication.

According to him, there is no rift between the speaker and his colleagues as being falsely reported.

The relationship between the speaker and other lawmakers remains cordial contrary to unfounded reports in some quarters that the assembly is in crisis.

“All the allegations raised against Owoeye were mere speculations.

“The speaker has been transparent and fair on every affair relating to the welfare and activities of the house.

“As far as Osun Assembly is concerned, we are one, irrespective of the change in government.

“Money matter cannot create any division among the lawmakers.

“Whatever the assembly got were its legitimate earnings,” Alabi said.

NAN learnt that some of the lawmakers accused Owoeye of misappropriating the governor’s largesse.

They reportedly alleged that the speaker gave each of the 26 lawmakers N250,000 and a bag of rice only, hence the alleged plot to remove him.

News Agency Of Nigeria
