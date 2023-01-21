No plan to impeach Osun Speaker over 'Adeleke’s N40m Christmas gift'

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Osogbo, he described the allegation as baseless and a mere fabrication.

According to him, there is no rift between the speaker and his colleagues as being falsely reported.

“The relationship between the speaker and other lawmakers remains cordial contrary to unfounded reports in some quarters that the assembly is in crisis.

“All the allegations raised against Owoeye were mere speculations.

“The speaker has been transparent and fair on every affair relating to the welfare and activities of the house.

“As far as Osun Assembly is concerned, we are one, irrespective of the change in government.

“Money matter cannot create any division among the lawmakers.

“Whatever the assembly got were its legitimate earnings,” Alabi said.

NAN learnt that some of the lawmakers accused Owoeye of misappropriating the governor’s largesse.