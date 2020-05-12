The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yahaya was reacting to a report in the social media, claiming that a patient died recently of Coronavirus in the hospital.

Speaking in an interview with NAN on Tuesday in Lokoja, the CMD debunked the report, describing it as “malicious and completely untrue.”

According to him, no single patient has died in the hospital since he assumed office early April.

”It is completely untrue. Since I assumed duty in the beginning of last month (April), there has been no case of death in the hospital.

”The policy I met in place was that because of the COVID-19 preparedness, the state government gave an order through the Commissioner of Health that patients should not be admitted in the hospital.

“Up until now, we do not have admissions but we attend to emergency cases and emergency deliveries of patients who are booked in the hospital.

‘The only patient we had was a male, with multiple fractures in his arms and legs.

“The patient also had open wound and, according to his medical history, he was in a private hospital for 10 days before he was brought down here.

”He had fever and, of course, an infected wound, but we managed him and the temperature was stabilised.

”We then invited an orthopedic surgeon from the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, to attend to him before he was later transferred to Cedacrest Hospital, Abuja.

”So we do not have any case of death of COVID-19 in this hospital.

”So far, we have not had any patient who satisfies the criteria for testing for COVID-19. You must have suspected a patient before you test the person. You do not just test at random.

”So for now, this hospital does not have any case of COVID-19, let alone death,” Yahaya said.

NAN reports that Kogi is one of the two states in the country that have yet to record any confirmed case of the dreaded global pandemic.