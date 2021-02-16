The Spokesman for the firm, Mr Mutiu Yekeen, made the remarks during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Yekeen, who expressed regrets over the incident which occured at Idiroko bus stop along Ikorodu Road, said the firm was still investigating the cause of the fire that engulfed the fully-loaded passenger bus.

“A BRT bus was involved in an isolated fire incident at Idiroko inwards Maryland this morning. We can confirm that there were no injuries sustained by passengers.

“All passengers came down safely when the fire was detected. The driver applied his fire extinguisher but the fire had gone out of control.

“We are currently investigating the cause of the fire within the organisation.

“Operations continue across various bus shelters as we ensure the highest safety measures are implemented,” the spokesman said.

According to him, those carrying conflict reports about the incident should desist, as no casualty was recorded.

“We want to use this medium to assure our teeming commuters that we prioritise safety and doing everything to guarantee this.

‘We thank God no injury was recorded by any passenger, there was no casualty at all. We regret the incident, it was an unforeseen situation,” he added.

He said that the firm would continue to do it’s best on the safety of commuters and staff of the company.