No part of Nigeria will be ignored under my watch - Buhari

President Buhari has said that no part of Nigeria will be ignored under his watch.

He gave the assurance when he received a delegation of Ugep Kingdom, Cross River State, led by His Royal Highness, Obol Ofem Ubana, Obol Lopon of Ugep on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, in Abuja.

Buhari’s statement was in response to a request by the royal father for the Federal Government to intervene and resolve inter-ethnic conflicts, affecting several communities namely Nko, Nyima, Oyadama, Edibe, Usumtong, Adadama and Ekureku.

This was made known by the presidency in a statement issued on Twitter, via the handle, @ NGRPresident.

Buhari said “I assure you that under my watch, no part of Nigeria will be ignored.

“I am very pleased that you [the traditional ruler] have shared some professional background as a former military officer. My experience of being in the military afforded me the opportunity to work with all Nigerians and this is a lifetime experience.”

In his remarks, the traditional ruler thanked the President for appointing Yakuur sons into exalted positions in government, including the Chief of Naval Staff, Minister of Niger Delta and Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution.

Monarch pledges support

The monarch also said that his community will support the President’s “quest to rescue Nigeria.”

Speaking further, Obol Lopon said: “We are increasingly losing our youths to inter-tribal wars which if nothing is done will leave our communities without youths in the near future.

“As Obolo Lopon of Ugep, I am ready to partner with relevant government agencies saddled with the responsibility and management of communal conflict resolutions.”