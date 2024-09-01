ADVERTISEMENT
No ongoing recruitment into Immigration Service - Board disowns report

The board, however, said that the recruitment into the Federal Fire Service (FFS)), was currently ongoing and that shortlisted candidates would be fully notified.

A statement by the Secretary to the board, Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed, said that the information did not emanate from the board.

“The board wishes to inform the general public that the purported online publications did not emanate from the board and as such, should be disregarded.

“It also wishes to warn the members of the public to be wary of the activities of fake recruitment syndicates and racketeers,” it said.

The board, however, said that the recruitment into the Federal Fire Service (FFS)), was currently ongoing and that shortlisted candidates would be fully notified of the next stage of the exercise.

This, the board added, would be done by telephone messages and emails applicants provided during the process of registration.

